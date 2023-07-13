Stifel Nicolaus Lowers First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FQVLF. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.14.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $25.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $27.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a $0.0969 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

