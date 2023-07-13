SRM Entertainment, Inc. (SRM) Plans to Raise $9 Million in July 17th IPO

SRM Entertainment, Inc. (SRM) is planning to raise $9 million in an IPO on the week of July 17th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 1,800,000 shares at a price of $4.50-$5.50 per share.

In the last twelve months, SRM Entertainment, Inc. generated $6.5 million in revenue and $290,000 in net income. The company has a market-cap of $50 million.

EF Hutton served as the underwriter for the IPO.

SRM Entertainment, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “SRM is a trusted toy and souvenir designer and developer, selling into the worldâ€™s largest theme parks and entertainment venues. (Incorporated in Nevada) We are a wholly owned subsidiary of Jupiter Wellness, Inc. For over 30 years, SRM has developed, manufactured and supplied the entertainment and amusement park industry with exclusive products that are often only available to consumers inside SRMâ€™s worldwide customer base venues such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Six Flags, Great Wolf Lodge, Dollywood and Merlin Entertainment. Our business is built on the principle that almost everyone is a fan of something and the evolution of pop culture is leading to increasing opportunities for fan loyalty. We create whimsical, fun and unique products that enable fans to express their affinity for their favorite â€?somethingâ€?â€”whether it is a movie, TV show, favorite celebrity, or favorite restaurant. We infuse our distinct designs and aesthetic sensibility into a wide variety of product categories, including figures, plush, accessories, apparel, and homewares. We believe we sit at the nexus of pop cultureâ€”content providers value us for our broad network of retail customers, retailers value us for our portfolio of pop culture products and pop culture insights, and consumers value us for our distinct, stylized products and the content they represent. Content Providers: We have licensing relationships with many established content providers, and our products appear in venues such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Studios, SeaWorld, Six Flags, Great Wolf Lodge, Dollywood and Merlin Entertainment. We currently have licenses with Smurfs and Zoonicorn LLC, from which we can create multiple products based on each character within. Content providers trust us to create unique, stylized extensions of their intellectual property that extend the relevance of their content with consumers through ongoing engagement, helping to maximize the lifetime value of their content. Retail Channels: We can provide our retail customers a customized product mix designed to appeal to their particular customer bases. Theme parks and the entertainment industry recognize the opportunity presented by the demand for pop culture products and are continuing to dedicate space to our products and the pop culture category. We believe meaningful traffic to our products will continue because our products have their own built-in fan base, are refreshed regularly creating a â€?treasure huntâ€? shopping experience for consumers and are often supplemented with exclusive products that are at the forefront of pop culture. Consumers: Fans are increasingly looking for ways to express their affinity for and engage with their favorite pop culture content. Over time, many of our consumers evolve from occasional buyers to more frequent purchasers, whom we categorize as enthusiasts or collectors. We create products to appeal to a broad array of fans across consumer demographic groupsâ€”men, women, boys and girlsâ€”not a single, narrow demographic. We currently offer an array of products that sell across several categories. Our products are generally priced between $2.50 and $50.00, which allows our diverse consumer base to express their fandom frequently and impulsively. We continue to introduce innovative products designed to facilitate fan engagement at different price points and styles.We have developed a nimble and low-fixed cost production model. The strength of our management team and relationships with content providers, retailers and third-party manufacturers allows us to move from product concept to a new product tactfully. As a result, we can dynamically manage our business to balance current content releases and pop culture trends with timeless content based on classic movies, such as Harry Potter or Star Wars. This has allowed us to deliver significant growth while lessening our dependence on individual content releases. Our goal is to continue to develop innovative products and concepts alongside well-known brands and licensed trademarks. The key elements of our growth strategy to achieve this goal is to enter expanding categories of products, and develop and grow the licensed Sip with Me line of hydration products to be designed and sold into retail outlets and theme parks worldwide. We are positioning SRM to capture new market share in the global toy market. Our branded products are designed to educate through interactive content fostering, social and emotional growth, health and wellness, and love and respect for the environment and all creatures. We sell toys for franchises, such as the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Star Wars, Avatar, Men in Black, Transformers, Despicable Me, Nintendo, Sesame Street, and Toy Story. In addition, we are currently developing new product lines for Smurfs and Zoonicorn franchises. Long-term Growth Strategy. We have further developed the Sip with Me product assortment by adding stainless water bottles, plush backpacks and journals and notepads in the second quarter of 2023; melamine in the first quarter of 2023; and we plan to introduce light up drinkware and vinyl figures in the fourth quarter of 2023 or the first quarter of 2024. All of the aforementioned products except the light up drinkware and vinyl figures are currently available for sale.We have signed license agreements with Smurfs and Zoonicorn for our Sip with Me product assortments andÂ will beginÂ selling these products in retail markets in the third quarter ofÂ 2023. Our marketing goals include animal character products creating a â€?collect allâ€? mentality and distributing Sip with Me and other product assortments to gift representative groups nationally. (Note: SRM Entertainment filed its S-1 on May 26, 2023, and disclosed its IPO terms: 1.8 million shares at a price range of $4.50 to $5.50 to raise $9.0 million.) Â “.

SRM Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1981 and has 7 employees. The company is located at 1061 E Indiantown Road, Suite 110 Jupiter, FL 33477 and can be reached via phone at 407-230-8100 or on the web at https://www.srmentertainment.com/.

