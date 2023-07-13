Griffin Securities Weighs in on Schlumberger Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Griffin Securities lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Schlumberger in a research report issued on Sunday, July 9th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $2.99 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Schlumberger’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

NYSE:SLB opened at $56.68 on Tuesday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $588,789,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 4,851.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,958,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $121,363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,838,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 11,443.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $309,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 213,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,581,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

