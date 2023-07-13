CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC) Insider Sells £233,868.60 in Stock

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report) insider Alexander Oskar Siffrin sold 203,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.48), for a total value of £233,868.60 ($300,873.02).

Alexander Oskar Siffrin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Alexander Oskar Siffrin sold 1,110,000 shares of CentralNic Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £1,287,600 ($1,656,503.28).

CentralNic Group Stock Up 1.0 %

CNIC stock opened at GBX 123.80 ($1.59) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 114.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 128.37. CentralNic Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 106.50 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 160 ($2.06). The firm has a market capitalization of £348.97 million, a PE ratio of -12,380.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About CentralNic Group

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.22) price target on shares of CentralNic Group in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

