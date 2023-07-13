Raymond James Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.48. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Scotiabank raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$183.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.94.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.73 and a 200 day moving average of $118.43. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.79 and a 1 year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $683,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 90,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,915,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

