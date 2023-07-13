Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Receives $29.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

Several research analysts have commented on BHLB shares. TheStreet lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In related news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre purchased 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.54 per share, with a total value of $41,034.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,056.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Trading Up 4.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the first quarter worth $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 304.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,538 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $984.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.97. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.07 and a 12-month high of $31.63.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $148.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

