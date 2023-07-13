Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $9.00. The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 1487854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.47.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GENI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on Genius Sports from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Genius Sports presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Genius Sports by 1.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 218,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 148,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genius Sports by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.89.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The firm had revenue of $97.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Genius Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

