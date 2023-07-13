Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $85.00. The company traded as high as $77.88 and last traded at $77.87, with a volume of 1020771 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.80.

APO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.85.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $2,788,101.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,347,969.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $233,305.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,776,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,710,084.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 35,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total value of $2,788,101.61. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,740,382 shares in the company, valued at $447,347,969.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120,843 shares of company stock valued at $137,888,438. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 358,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,010 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 552,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,263,000 after acquiring an additional 103,322 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 54,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -71.07%.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Further Reading

