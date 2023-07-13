Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Jul 13th, 2023

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LIIGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as $328.92 and last traded at $328.20, with a volume of 21502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.64.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $680,627.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennox International Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.68.

Lennox International (NYSE:LIIGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

