Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after William Blair upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as high as $328.92 and last traded at $328.20, with a volume of 21502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $324.64.

LII has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lennox International from $279.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $272.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.90.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Lennox International news, Director Sherry Buck bought 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,627.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.99, for a total value of $84,897.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,296.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sherry Buck acquired 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $285.02 per share, with a total value of $99,757.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,388 shares in the company, valued at $680,627.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,527 shares of company stock worth $1,574,120. 2.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lennox International Trading Up 2.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $301.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.68.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.41. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.76% and a negative return on equity of 200.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennox International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.66%.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.