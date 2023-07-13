Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $3.50 to $5.50. 811,729 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 1,483,284 shares.The stock last traded at $4.32 and had previously closed at $4.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.38.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $932.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil and internationally. The company offers Smiles, a frequent-flyer programs to approximately 20.5 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

