Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Specifically, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $75,424.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,030,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,691,614.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 7,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $149,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,034,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,001,731.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Douglas M. Shipley sold 3,479 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $75,424.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,030,056 shares in the company, valued at $65,691,614.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,267 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,684. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.94. The firm has a market cap of $554.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 264.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 681.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

