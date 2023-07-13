Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $22.20. Asana shares last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 377,605 shares.

Specifically, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.37 per share, with a total value of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,312,803 shares in the company, valued at $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 40,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $974,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,312,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,053,009.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 8,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $183,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 559,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,825,712.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 480,000 shares of company stock worth $10,732,800 and sold 354,959 shares worth $8,816,388. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ASAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Asana from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Asana from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. DA Davidson cut Asana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.48.

Asana Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 1.20.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.55 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 121.25% and a negative net margin of 63.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its position in Asana by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 14,113 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Asana by 4.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 36,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. 24.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

