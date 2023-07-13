Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.44. Affirm shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 4,562,041 shares trading hands.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.
Insider Transactions at Affirm
In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
Affirm Trading Up 0.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.
