Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $14.78, but opened at $15.44. Affirm shares last traded at $15.58, with a volume of 4,562,041 shares trading hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Compass Point began coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Affirm from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. BTIG Research began coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Affirm from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.68.

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 203,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $3,144,215.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,887,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,309,058.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Affirm by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 163,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in Affirm by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 39,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Affirm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Affirm by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 10.91 and a current ratio of 10.91.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 37.86% and a negative net margin of 64.12%. The firm had revenue of $380.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

