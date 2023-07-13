Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Wolfe Research upgraded the stock from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating. The company traded as high as $340.72 and last traded at $340.72, with a volume of 80260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $335.75.
ROK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.69.
In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 556 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $155,174.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,784.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,217 shares of company stock valued at $4,687,705 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $288.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.
