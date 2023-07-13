AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $174.00 to $192.00. The stock traded as high as $193.62 and last traded at $193.26, with a volume of 47990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $192.83.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,730,565.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,793.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.52, for a total transaction of $1,779,790.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,730,565.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 627,815 shares of company stock worth $110,824,233 in the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,257,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086,040 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,860,000 after acquiring an additional 29,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,002,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,122,000 after acquiring an additional 499,465 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,201,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,279,000 after acquiring an additional 159,849 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $178.99 and a 200 day moving average of $167.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.56.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

