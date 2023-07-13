Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $65.29 and last traded at $65.29, with a volume of 105230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

Get Pentair alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pentair by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 58,928 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Pentair by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.