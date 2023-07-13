Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Christie Group Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of CTG opened at GBX 145 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.90 ($1.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.33 and a beta of 0.82.
About Christie Group
