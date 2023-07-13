Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Christie Group (LON:CTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Christie Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CTG opened at GBX 145 ($1.87) on Tuesday. Christie Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 154.90 ($1.99). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 131.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 121.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.77, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of £38.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Christie Group alerts:

About Christie Group

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, education, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Christie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Christie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.