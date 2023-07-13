The Mission Group (LON:TMG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

The Mission Group (LON:TMG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

The Mission Group Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of LON:TMG opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.60) on Tuesday. The Mission Group has a 52 week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.84). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 48.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 50.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The company has a market cap of £42.32 million, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Get The Mission Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Mission Group

In related news, insider Mark Lund purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,162.61). Company insiders own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Mission Group

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Mission Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mission Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.