Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Kingspan Group Stock Performance

LON:KGP opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £126.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 43.72 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 69.40 ($0.89).

About Kingspan Group

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in Western and Southern Europe, Central and Northern Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light + Air, Water + Energy, Data + Flooring, and Roofing + Waterproofing.

