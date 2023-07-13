Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Kingspan Group (LON:KGP)

Kingspan Group (LON:KGP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Kingspan Group Stock Performance
LON:KGP opened at GBX 69.40 ($0.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £126.25 million, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 61.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 60.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.26. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of GBX 43.72 ($0.56) and a 1-year high of GBX 69.40 ($0.89).
About Kingspan Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kingspan Group
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.