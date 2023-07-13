Unite Group (LON:UTG) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Unite Group (LON:UTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.92) target price on shares of Unite Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,105.83 ($14.23).

Shares of LON UTG opened at GBX 913 ($11.75) on Tuesday. Unite Group has a 1-year low of GBX 773 ($9.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,209 ($15.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 899.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 937.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,074.12, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It provides homes to 74,000 students across 172 properties in 25 major university cities and towns.

