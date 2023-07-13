Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Trifast Stock Performance
Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 76.80 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of £104.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,536.00 and a beta of 1.10. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.27).
About Trifast
Featured Stories
