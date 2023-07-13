Trifast (LON:TRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Trifast (LON:TRI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Trifast Stock Performance

Shares of LON TRI opened at GBX 76.80 ($0.99) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 75.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 74.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of £104.52 million, a P/E ratio of 1,536.00 and a beta of 1.10. Trifast has a 1 year low of GBX 46.70 ($0.60) and a 1 year high of GBX 99 ($1.27).

Get Trifast alerts:

About Trifast

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of industrial fasteners and category C components in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, plastic and enclosure hardware, cable glands, security fasteners, spacers and pillars, tooling and driver bits, and other hardware products, as well as fasteners for sheet metal and plastic.

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.