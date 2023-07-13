Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 1,680 ($21.61) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

IMB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.16) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.30) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,225.83 ($28.64).

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Price Performance

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 1,748.50 ($22.49) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,692.50 ($21.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,185 ($28.11). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,775.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,914.35. The company has a market capitalization of £15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 987.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.43, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Transactions at Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Company Profile

In related news, insider Stefan Bomhard sold 40,168 shares of Imperial Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,801 ($23.17), for a total transaction of £723,425.68 ($930,690.44). Corporate insiders own 6.33% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.