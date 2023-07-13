British Land’s (BLND) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

British Land (LON:BLND – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 420 ($5.40) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLND. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.50) target price on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.76) target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 458.75 ($5.90).

British Land Price Performance

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 323.70 ($4.16) on Tuesday. British Land has a 12-month low of GBX 292.70 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 522.30 ($6.72). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 342.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53. The stock has a market cap of £3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -283.95, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at British Land

British Land Company Profile

In other British Land news, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($18,836.85). In related news, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.57) per share, with a total value of £19,887.10 ($25,584.84). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew purchased 4,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 311 ($4.00) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($18,836.85). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 55,486 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,301 and sold 48,380 shares valued at $15,660,565. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

