Boku (LON:BOKU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.70) target price on the stock.
Boku Price Performance
Shares of LON:BOKU opened at GBX 134 ($1.72) on Monday. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 77 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 157 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.66. The company has a market capitalization of £399.12 million, a PE ratio of 13,400.00 and a beta of 0.10.
About Boku
