Boku (LON:BOKU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 210 ($2.70) target price on the stock.

Shares of LON:BOKU opened at GBX 134 ($1.72) on Monday. Boku has a 1-year low of GBX 77 ($0.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 157 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 144.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 142.66. The company has a market capitalization of £399.12 million, a PE ratio of 13,400.00 and a beta of 0.10.

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

