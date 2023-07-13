Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $33.00. The stock traded as high as $33.12 and last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 163781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.54.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXTA. Mizuho increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $4,298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 60.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 24.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,965 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 25.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,006,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 603,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200-day moving average is $29.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

