PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.40 price objective on shares of PEDEVCO in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

PEDEVCO Price Performance

Shares of PED opened at $0.92 on Tuesday. PEDEVCO has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $1.31. The firm has a market cap of $79.77 million, a P/E ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.00.

Insider Activity

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 130,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, for a total transaction of $116,103.17. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,021,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,249,535.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PEDEVCO by 13.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,352,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 163,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PEDEVCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in PEDEVCO by 374.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 92,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in PEDEVCO by 69.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 106,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 43,500 shares during the last quarter. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PEDEVCO

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

Featured Stories

