Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $135.00. The stock traded as high as $120.42 and last traded at $120.24, with a volume of 283164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.49.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFS. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Discover Financial Services from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Discover Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,615,000 after buying an additional 50,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,023,000 after purchasing an additional 293,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,672,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 31.30% and a net margin of 24.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

