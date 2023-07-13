CRH (LON:CRH) PT Raised to GBX 6,000 at Barclays

CRH (LON:CRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from GBX 5,700 ($73.33) to GBX 6,000 ($77.19) in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.47% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,102 ($65.64) price objective on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

CRH Stock Up 1.6 %

CRH stock opened at GBX 4,333 ($55.74) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CRH has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,781.50 ($35.78) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,890 ($62.91). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,035.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,915.30.

Insider Transactions at CRH

CRH Company Profile

In other news, insider Christina Verchere bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,824 ($49.20) per share, with a total value of £38,240 ($49,195.93). 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.

