BAE Systems (LON:BA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.15) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.87) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.51) price target on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,045.14 ($13.45).

LON:BA opened at GBX 912.20 ($11.74) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 950.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 927.88. The company has a market cap of £27.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,788.63, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of GBX 702.20 ($9.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,037 ($13.34).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

