ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as high as $97.52 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 538913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $308,064,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 883.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,555,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,045,000 after buying an additional 4,092,806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $320,526,000 after buying an additional 2,743,216 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 231.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $303,024,000 after buying an additional 2,568,864 shares during the period. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.