ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $110.00. The stock traded as high as $97.52 and last traded at $96.46, with a volume of 538913 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $95.98.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ON. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.
Insider Activity at ON Semiconductor
In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,754,469.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $128,513.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,072.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.76, for a total value of $408,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 596,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,754,469.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 67,760 shares of company stock worth $6,079,439. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor
ON Semiconductor Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.40.
ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.
About ON Semiconductor
onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ON Semiconductor
- Contrarian Play: Beyond Meat Is At An Inflection Point
- Alibaba Just Flashed Green, Very Green
- This Small Cap Stock Surged Over 100%
- The CPI Data Isn’t As Good As You Think It Is
- How to Invest in Gold and Silver
Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.