Hunting (LON:HTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Hunting (LON:HTG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.15) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 53.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTG. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.40) price target on shares of Hunting in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.50) price target on shares of Hunting in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hunting to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 340 ($4.37) to GBX 350 ($4.50) in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 369 ($4.75).

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 260.50 ($3.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £429.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8,683.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Hunting has a 12 month low of GBX 185.40 ($2.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 354 ($4.55). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 262.92.

Insider Activity

About Hunting

In other news, insider Bruce Ferguson acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £34,350 ($44,191.43). Corporate insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools and components for oil and gas and energy industries. The company operates through Hunting Titan, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific segments. The Hunting Titan segment manufactures and distributes integrated and conventional gun systems and hardware related products.

