Stephens Initiates Coverage on DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

Stock analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DV. Piper Sandler started coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

DV stock opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.51.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $2,060,203.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total transaction of $352,808.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,740.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 55,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $2,060,203.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,229,501. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $649,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in DoubleVerify by 3.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth about $498,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DoubleVerify by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

