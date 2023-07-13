Wolfe Research Upgrades Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) to Outperform

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $155.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $135.70 on Tuesday. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $117.63 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.73.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 571.4% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Sun Communities by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

