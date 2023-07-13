JMP Securities Raises Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $50.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup upped their price objective on Carvana from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.61.

Shares of Carvana stock opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. Carvana has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $58.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.05 and its 200-day moving average is $12.08.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.89) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carvana will post -5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Carvana by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after buying an additional 5,554,691 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its position in Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the first quarter worth $50,756,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.07% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

