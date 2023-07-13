Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.83) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Dowlais Group Stock Up 1.2 %
DWL opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,985.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.66.
Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.
