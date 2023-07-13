Dowlais Group (LON:DWL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dowlais Group (LON:DWL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DWL. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.83) price target on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dowlais Group in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Dowlais Group alerts:

Dowlais Group Stock Up 1.2 %

DWL opened at GBX 119.10 ($1.53) on Tuesday. Dowlais Group has a 52 week low of GBX 105 ($1.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 148 ($1.90). The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,985.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.66.

Insider Transactions at Dowlais Group

About Dowlais Group

In other Dowlais Group news, insider Liam Butterworth acquired 410,548 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £496,763.08 ($639,087.97). In other Dowlais Group news, insider Liam Butterworth bought 410,548 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 121 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £496,763.08 ($639,087.97). Also, insider Alexandra Innes acquired 6,008 shares of Dowlais Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 123 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £7,389.84 ($9,507.06). Insiders bought a total of 561,054 shares of company stock worth $68,259,161 over the last three months. 3.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Dowlais Group Plc manufactures and sells automotive parts in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company engages in developing, manufacturing, and supplying automotive drive systems for conventional and electric vehicles. It manufactures sideshafts, propshafts, and constant velocity joints for passenger vehicles; and AWD systems and eDrive systems, as well as provides component solutions to systems, including control software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dowlais Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dowlais Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.