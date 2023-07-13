JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF) Price Target to GBX 1,900

Future (OTCMKTS:FRNWF – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,845 ($23.74) to GBX 1,900 ($24.44) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FRNWF. Barclays lowered their target price on Future from GBX 1,620 ($20.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.37) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Future from GBX 2,621 ($33.72) to GBX 1,654 ($21.28) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.45) to GBX 1,780 ($22.90) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Future in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Future alerts:

Future Price Performance

Shares of FRNWF stock opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39. Future has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

About Future

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and distributes content for games, entertainment, technology, sports, savings and wealth, lifestyle, knowledge and news, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments. The company offers content through various forms, such as websites, email newsletters, videos, social platforms, magazines, and events, as well as advertising comprising digital advertising, AVOD, newsletters, events, and lead generation; eCommerce, including print and digital subscriptions, and newstrade; and direct consumer monetisation frameworks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Future Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.