WPP (NYSE:WPP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Shares of WPP opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. WPP has a 1 year low of $39.67 and a 1 year high of $64.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of WPP by 2,330.9% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 349,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,817,000 after acquiring an additional 335,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth $2,866,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in WPP by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,061,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,202,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in WPP by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 55,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 661,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,510,000 after buying an additional 50,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

