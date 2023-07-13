Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Cut by Analyst

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for Build-A-Bear Workshop’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $329.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.53. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $26.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $120.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.24 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chimera Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the fourth quarter worth $11,803,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the fourth quarter valued at $11,036,000. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 29.9% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,670,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 384,649 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 93.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 379,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 183,221 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $3,107,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,459.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $324,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,303. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

