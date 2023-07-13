Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $64.43 Average PT from Analysts

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.15.

AMRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameresco from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ameresco from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Ameresco from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $231,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Ameresco by 2.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Ameresco by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMRC opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.92 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Ameresco had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $271.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Ameresco’s quarterly revenue was down 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

