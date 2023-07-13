Brokerages Set Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target at $23.43

Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.

A number of research firms have commented on GDOT. StockNews.com began coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Green Dot in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $19.15 on Friday. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market cap of $996.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.05.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $412.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.33 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 448,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Green Dot by 26.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,621,000 after purchasing an additional 389,248 shares during the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

