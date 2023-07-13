R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives $17.94 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RCM shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $17.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.95. R1 RCM has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other R1 RCM news, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 17,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $286,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,277.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $813,760 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 723.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505,900 shares during the period. Sachem Head Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,350,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 158.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,203,602 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $189,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,251,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 1,228.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,406,101 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $48,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,074,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 190.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,835 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $73,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,965 shares during the period. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

