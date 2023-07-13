Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $13.67

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Y-mAbs Therapeutics

In other news, Director Johan Wedell-Wedellsborg acquired 101,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $981,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,280,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,303,978.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 2.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 108.9% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,877,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,308,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,428,000 after acquiring an additional 852,112 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4,676.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,128,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 662,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 31,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $7.15 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $20.48. The stock has a market cap of $312.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.55 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.48% and a negative return on equity of 64.77%. Y-mAbs Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.