Brokerages Set Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Target Price at $142.33

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Safran in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Stock Performance

Shares of SAFRY opened at $38.44 on Friday. Safran has a 1 year low of $21.63 and a 1 year high of $39.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.39.

Safran Increases Dividend

About Safran

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.2612 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Safran’s previous dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%.

(Get Free Report

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.