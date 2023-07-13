Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Receives C$26.85 Average PT from Analysts

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$26.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ERO shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. CIBC dropped their target price on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Ero Copper stock opened at C$28.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$10.75 and a 1-year high of C$29.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.59.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. On average, analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.6521739 EPS for the current year.

(Get Free Report

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.