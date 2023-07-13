Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$9.95

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.95.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CG. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. CIBC dropped their price target on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$8.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at C$8.47 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.39.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( TSE:CG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C($0.19). Centerra Gold had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of C$306.34 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Centerra Gold will post 0.5567791 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is -22.40%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

