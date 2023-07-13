Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target at $62.93

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.93.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Stephen Shute sold 100,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.20, for a total transaction of $4,935,498.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,810,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $51.80 on Monday. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $39.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.97.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $661.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. DocuSign’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

