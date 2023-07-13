Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Target Price at GBX 119.20

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 119.20 ($1.53).

A number of analysts have recently commented on RR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 145 ($1.87) to GBX 156 ($2.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.29) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Wendy Mars acquired 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,338.61). In other news, insider Wendy Mars bought 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.92) per share, for a total transaction of £1,817.80 ($2,338.61). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis bought 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 155 ($1.99) per share, for a total transaction of £12,045.05 ($15,496.01). Insiders have purchased a total of 16,596 shares of company stock valued at $2,560,205 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock opened at GBX 148.45 ($1.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,040.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 150.76.

(Get Free Report

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.