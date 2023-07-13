Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Receives $13.39 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRK. StockNews.com raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comstock Resources

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 415,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Cross Staff Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 477,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 30,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources during the third quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 32.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRK opened at $11.87 on Monday. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $489.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.84 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comstock Resources will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Comstock Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.00%.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is based in Frisco, Texas.

