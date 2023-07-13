Analysts Set Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Price Target at GBX 322.14

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 322.14 ($4.14).

LGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.67) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.57) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.31) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 228.90 ($2.94) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 242.92. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 287.90 ($3.70). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54. The company has a market cap of £13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 654.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £285,510.50 ($367,310.56). In related news, insider John Kingman bought 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.95) per share, with a total value of £1,614.45 ($2,077.00). Also, insider Nigel Wilson sold 112,850 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.25), for a total transaction of £285,510.50 ($367,310.56). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,953 shares of company stock valued at $683,976 and have sold 328,169 shares valued at $82,318,714. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

