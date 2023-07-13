Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,085 ($39.69).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays set a GBX 2,450 ($31.52) target price on Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($46.31) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,750 ($48.24) to GBX 4,050 ($52.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Wizz Air to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Wizz Air from GBX 3,700 ($47.60) to GBX 2,850 ($36.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Wizz Air alerts:

Wizz Air Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:WIZZ opened at GBX 2,747 ($35.34) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,502.39. Wizz Air has a 52-week low of GBX 1,320 ($16.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,229 ($41.54). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,859.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,750.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.24.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.